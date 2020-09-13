Target’s popular car seat trade-in event now underway

by: Laura Morrison and Nexstar Media Wire

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Target’s popular car seat trade-in event is back for 2020.

According to Target’s website, the campaign runs through September 26. Parents can turn in old car seats (or car seat bases) to be recycled and receive a 20 percent-off Target coupon to purchase one new item of baby gear, including strollers and car seats.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s effort is going contactless.

Participating Target locations will have a special drop-box inside the store during the event dates, and people can use the Target app to “clip” the coupon by scanning a code that will be on the drop box.

Target said that 14.4 million pounds worth of car seats have been recycled throughout the program’s history.

Find out more about the event right here.

