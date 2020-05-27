Task force on missing Native Americans resumes sessions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A presidential task force charged with addressing an epidemic of missing and slain Native Americans is resuming listening sessions.

The task force held a handful of sessions in person before the coronavirus hit. It’s now turning to teleconferences and webinars to update tribes on its work and get feedback, starting Wednesday.

The group says it will meet a November deadline to submit a report to the White House.

The task force is reviewing cold cases in Indian Country to find ways to improve investigations and respond more quickly to reports of missing Native Americans. 

