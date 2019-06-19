Teegarden’s Star: Possible home for life on 2 Earth-like planets

Scientists studying the “nearby” Teegarden’s Star think they have found two planets orbiting the star that may be possible candidates for life.

“Nearby” means the star is 12 light-years away, or roughly 70.5 trillion miles from Earth.

Based on the available data, the planets have the same mass as Earth; orbit in the so-called “habitable zone,” where it is warm enough for liquid water; are as old or older than Earth, and have a star that has been relatively stable over its lifetime.

It’s the first time astronomers have indirectly identified with some confidence the existence of Earth-sized planets that are beyond the current ability of telescopes to visually detect. The researchers used various measurement and data tools to tease out the bits of information needed to postulate the existence of the planets.

Ideally, next-generation telescopes, called “Very Large Telescopes,” or VLTs, can be trained on Teegarden’s Star in an effort to better confirm what the scanty data suggests.

You can read details of the Teegarden’s Star research here.