Teen ‘Jeopardy!’ champ donated $10K to cancer research in Alex Trebek’s honor

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) – He’s got the brains and now we know he’s got a huge heart.

Last June, 18-year old Avi Gupta – a Columbia University freshman, won the ‘Jeopardy!’ teen tournament and the $100,000 grand prize.

But he’s not keeping it all for himself.

The young man donated a portion of his winnings to pancreatic cancer research at Knight Cancer Institute in Oregon.

He said it was in honor of ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s battle with pancreatic cancer, someone who he says has been a role model for him.

Avi says he hopes his donation will help promote research for early detection.

“A few months ago, I donated 314 dollars because I hadn’t gotten the ‘Jeopardy!’ winnings yet. But now that I have those, I’m able to give the full amount.”

Doctor Brian Druker the director of the Knight Cancer Institute he and his wife were so inspired by Gupta, they pledged to match it!

Trebek suggested in a recent interview that his tenure with “Jeopardy!” may be nearing an end as his battle with cancer continues. “I will keep doing it as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish,” he told CTV.