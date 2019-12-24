Teen shot, killed in Missouri in apparent fight over shoes

(AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed in an apparent fight over shoes in suburban Kansas City.

Grandview police say an officer responded Sunday night to a reported shooting and found 20-year-old Jaylen Blackmon, of Kansas City, dead on a sidewalk.

Witnesses told police that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an altercation over a transaction for shoes between the victim and a teenager.

Blackmon’s family said he realized the shoes might be fakes and asked for his money back, but the teen shot and killed him.

Local media reports that Blackmon’s family described his death as “senseless.”