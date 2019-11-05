Teen vaping climbs, fueled by Juul and mint flavor

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Teen vapers prefer Juul and mint is the #1 flavor among many of them, suggesting a shift after the company’s fruit and dessert flavors were removed from retail stores, new U.S. research suggests. The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, including a report from the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(AP) — New research shows U.S. teens who use electronic cigarettes prefer ones made by Juul Labs, and mint is the top flavor for many of them. That suggests a shift after Juul’s sweeter flavors were removed from retail stores.

The results are in two studies published online Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. They include a U.S. government report based on a survey indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down.

An estimated 28% of high school students and 11% of middle schoolers surveyed earlier this year had vaped within the past month. That amounts to over 5 million young users, versus about 3.6 million last year.

The results follow the Trump administration’s call in September to ban virtually all vaping flavors.

