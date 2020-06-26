Teenager sentenced for tossing child from atop London museum

LONDON (AP) — An 18-year-old will serve at least 15 years in custody for attempted murder after admitting he threw a 6-year-old boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery last summer.

The French child survived the 100-foot fall but suffered catastrophic injuries and needs round-the-clock care.

Central Criminal Court Judge Maura McGowan told Jonty Bravery at his sentencing hearing on Friday, “You had intended to kill someone that day.”

A prosecutor says closed-circuit footage showed Bravery smiling and appearing to laugh and shrug after he hurled the boy from atop the Tate Modern, which is Britain’s national gallery of international modern art.

Visitors to the open terrace get free panoramic views of London.