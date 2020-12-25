Teepees erected atop Montana cliffs to honor those who died

Teepees are lit with colored lights in this long exposure photograph as a Delta flight from Minneapolis flies overhead as it approaches Billings Logan International Airport at Swords Park in Billings, Montana, on Dec. 19, 2020. The installation is in honor of those who have died this year and also a symbol of hope. (Mike Clark/Billings Gazette via AP)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — William Snell’s record for erecting a teepee is just under 14 minutes.

It’s a bit more complicated in the winter, but in a little more than five hours recently the Apsáalooke Nation member and a team of volunteers erected seven teepees atop the Billings Rimrocks.

Their white canvas stood taut against the winter winds moving across the snowy prairie.

The public is invited to write the name of friends and family members who have died in 2020, and place them around the teepee circles.

The rocks will remain after the teepees are taken down.