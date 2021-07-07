Tennessee veteran shows his love for the American flag

Veteran Glen Wright kept this patriotic tradition alive for decades.

He would raise the American flag at his Tennessee home in the morning and take it down at night.

“This is something he does every day. He has been doing it probably 45 years,” said Sonia Wright, Glen’s wife.

The stars and stripes hold a special significance for Glen, who served in Korea and Vietnam.

“24 years in the military. So, that shows you how much he loved the flag,” Sonia said.

What does the flag mean to you?

“It means life, buddy,” Glen said.

Glen’s daily at-home ritual came to an end when he moved to a memory care facility.

“For the past two years, he has had progressive Alzheimer’s,” said Sonia.

“My memory is– it don’t work right,” said Glen.

Glen shared his love of the flag with the staff at his new home.