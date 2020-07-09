Tennessee woman accused of biting officer, trying to kill dog in cemetery

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is accused of biting an officer at a Tennessee cemetery after trying to kill her dog.

Ashley Blake was found putting her knee on the dog’s neck in a Knoxville cemetery, claiming there were demons inside the dog, according to court documents.

Blake is accused of approaching an officer with a knife and refusing commands to stop. The officer was bitten while he was taking Blake into custody.

A syringe was also found on Blake, and she told officers she used it to shoot up meth.

Blake is charged with resisting arrest, animal cruelty, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting stop, arrest and search.

Animal Control took custody of the dog.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/9"

NDC JULY 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 9"

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler with storm chances tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler with storm chances tomorrow"

Mandan Flower Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flower Project"

What it takes to make a thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "What it takes to make a thunderstorm"

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Independent Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Baseball"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Diversity in State Government

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diversity in State Government"

Dr. Wynne on Young Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on Young Cases"

Bennigan's #305

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennigan's #305"

Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hitting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hitting"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Mandan Flickertails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails"

Anamoose Clean Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anamoose Clean Up"

Gift to MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift to MSU"

Ending Child Marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ending Child Marriage"

Legacy Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Fund"

Tioga Dollar General

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Dollar General"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss