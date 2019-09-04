Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Tennessee woman dies after being attacked by 5 dogs

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1101 Police Lights_1549749857568.png.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has died 10 days after she was mauled by a pack of dogs.

News outlets report 19-year-old Adrieanna O’Shea succumbed to her injuries Saturday.

A Knox County sheriff’s statement says a woman called 911 saying O’Shea was being attacked by her neighbors’ five dogs.

O’Shea had been walking up to the caller’s home when she suddenly screamed “Help Me!” and was dragged off by a mastiff, a Rottweiler-lab mix, two mastiff-lab mixes and a pit bull.

Deputies found her unconscious, with her clothes ripped off, and covered in wounds. Deputies shot one of the dogs. The owners said the others were euthanized.

The report said one of the owners said the dogs were “just doing their job.”

Authorities haven’t said if criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19"

Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Vaping in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping in Schools"

High School Volleyball Sept.3

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept.3"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3"

KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite"

Stoplight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stoplight"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

BHS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Football"

Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Tribal Leaders Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Leaders Summit"

Wind Overturns Vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Overturns Vehicles"

Reginald Toussaint

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reginald Toussaint"

Hi Honey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hi Honey"

Flood Protection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection"

Sweet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Harvest"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19"
More Video

Don't Miss