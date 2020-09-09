Tennessee woman spotted chewing on horse’s mane charged with public intoxication

National News

by: Gregory Raucoules and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee woman was charged with public intoxication after being spotted chewing on a miniature horse’s mane, claiming it was candy.

Cynthia Teeple was spotted at a home in LaFollette last month, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report from WLAF, Teeple was seen shirtless eating grass and dirt from the horse enclosure and chewing on the horse’s mane near its head. WLAF said she told the deputy, “the horse’s hair is made of Laffy Taffy and Airhead candy.”

The deputy said she didn’t know where she was and admitted to taking meth the day before. Teeple was then taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/9

Wednesday's Forecast: sunny & slightly warmer

NDC SEPT 9

WDA Boy's Soccer

Bottineau Football

Legacy Football

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Girls Golf

WDA Boys Tennis

Business Support

COVID-19 Scam

Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cold & Harvest

Cold & Sunflowers

New Roof

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/8

Tuesday's Forecast: Chilly highs with another round of cold lows

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss