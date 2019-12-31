Test shows citizenship question had impact with subgroups

National News

by: MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Although a test showed that adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census wouldn’t have had an impact on overall response rates, it did make a difference in neighborhoods that were bilingual and had substantial numbers of non-citizens, Hispanics and Asians, the U.S. Census Bureau said Monday.

In its final report on a test conducted last summer, the bureau said there were lower self-response rates when a citizenship question was added to a test questionnaire in neighborhoods where 5 percent or more of residents weren’t citizens; where almost half the population was Hispanic; where 5% to 20% of residents were Asian; and neighborhoods that received bilingual materials.

Self-response rates for the test questionnaire also were lower with a citizenship question when respondents mailed in their answers and within New York and Los Angeles. When a citizenship question was on the test form, the proportion of respondents who identified as Hispanic also was lower, the bureau said.

The test was conducted this summer as part of an effort to fine-tune planning for the 2020 head count next spring. Test questionnaires were mailed to 480,000 households across the U.S. Half of the questionnaires had a citizenship question and the other half didn’t.

The bureau announced last October that preliminary results showed the test questionnaire with the citizenship question had a self-response rate of 51.5%, and the questionnaire without the citizenship question had a self-response rate of 52%.

At the start of the test, the Census Bureau didn’t know if the question would be allowed since it was being litigated between the Trump administration, which was pushing for the question, and civil rights groups and several Democratic state attorneys who opposed it. Critics said it would reduce participation by Hispanics and immigrant groups.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in late June that the question couldn’t be on the 2020 questionnaire.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19"

Top Stories of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories of 2019"

We Call Minot Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "We Call Minot Home"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah"

new salem-almont

Thumbnail for the video titled "new salem-almont"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19"

Foster Clothing Room Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Clothing Room Update"

Top Plays of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Year"

Fargo Plow/Airport Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Plow/Airport Closed"

Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan"

MAFB Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Update"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19"

Snowmobile Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Crash"

Landslide Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landslide Update"

Travel map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel map"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge