Tests begin in Connecticut on bones that may be Revolutionary War soldiers

The skull of one of the skeletal remains found buried in underneath a home that dates back to 1790, sits in a computerized tomography (CT) scan machine at Quinnipiac University’s Center for Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in North Haven, Conn. Identity of the remains remain mystery, though some clues have led researchers to believe they could have been military or militia men and possibly killed during the battle of Ridgefield in April 1777. (AP Photo/Chris Ehrmann)

A university laboratory is beginning tests on skeletal remains found beneath an 18th century home to help identify the three people believed to be soldiers killed during the Revolutionary War.

Ridgefield homeowners were renovating their home when the remains of three skeletons were found buried in a hastily dug grave in December.

The bones are being analyzed at Quinnipiac Unversity in North Haven, Conn. where research and analysis could help determine who the remains belong to. Some clues found with the remains lead researchers to believe they were militiamen.