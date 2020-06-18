Texas 13-year-old reels in nearly 900-pound tiger shark

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (WFLA) – Video of an 844-pound tiger shark being reeled in was posted to a Texas port’s Facebook page this week.

According to the Port Aransas South Jetty page, a 13-year-old boy named Micah Harless caught the shark during a 36 hour offshore trip on Monday.

Harless is from Weatherford, about 30 miles outside of Fort Worth.

In the video, filmed by Zach Perkins of the Port Aransas South Jetty Newspaper, dock employees hoist the shark so they can weigh the animal.

The shark weighed in at 844 pounds and was 11.6 feet long.

The Facebook post said Harless and his dad plan to save some of the shark meat for themselves, and donate the rest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Overcrowding Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overcrowding Schools"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Airport Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Concerns"

Infrastructure Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infrastructure Funding"

Burleigh Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Testing"

Common Bird Decline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Common Bird Decline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Spring Equinox explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Equinox explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17"

Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler"

Wined By Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wined By Friends"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Algae Blooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Algae Blooms"

Special Olympics Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Golf"

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Sertoma Teeball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sertoma Teeball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss