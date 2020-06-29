Texas 8-year-old boy calls 911, saves sister’s life

National News

by: Dan Booth

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the blood pressure of 5-year-old Kennedy Ashburn dropped to critical levels, and she suffered a diabetic seizure.

“We woke up to her jerking and I looked over at her and she was jerking uncontrollably. She was kicking and screaming and she didn’t know where she was, what was going on, and I grabbed her and I kept telling her, ‘Hey it’s mom,'” said Kennedy’s mom, Candace Ashburn.

In the heat of the moment, her 8-year-old brother, Kingston Ashburn, was the one who called 911.

“I was scared. That was her time doing it, it’s just so scary. When someone’s type one, it’s scary,” said Kingston Ashburn.

“I was thinking that I was going to lose my daughter,” said Candace Ashburn.

The Abilene Police Department recognized Kingston’s courageous actions by giving him an award.

“He made me proud. I’m so overjoyed, I mean, especially with the situation, it came out to be a great situation,” said Candace Ashburn.

Because of their help during his family’s time of need, Kingston says he will always remember the first responders who helped save his sister’s life.

“I’m thankful for all the cops out there, and the ambulance, and the fire department,” said Kingston Ashburn.

“I’m just very blessed to have her here today, and have my son,” said Candace Ashburn.

Kennedy has made a full recovery, and you can find more information about type one diabetes here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

Expedition League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Top Plays 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays 6-28"

Community discusses racial inequality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community discusses racial inequality"

Robert One Minute 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-28"

Woman who teaches English gets grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman who teaches English gets grant"

New restaurant open in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "New restaurant open in Mandan"

Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated"

Rise in break-ins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise in break-ins"

FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer"

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Dangerously Hot Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerously Hot Conditions"

New coffee shop in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "New coffee shop in Williston"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss