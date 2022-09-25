HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home Saturday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a drowning call at the home after the 9-year-old was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather. The boy had been reportedly been taking a shower at the time.

Police found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy, who was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.

According to authorities, the boy was pronounced dead a short time later. Police haven’t released any additional information but say the boy’s death remains under investigation.

Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children between the ages of 1 year old and 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kids can drown in just a few inches of water, explains the non-profit organization Stop Drowning Now.