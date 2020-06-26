Texas governor orders bars, tubing and rafting businesses to close amid surge in virus cases

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Tubers float the Comal River despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order to close bars at 12 p.m. Friday and then limit restaurants to 50% capacity starting Monday in order to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action,” Abbott said in a statement. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars.”

Any establishments that receive more than 51% of its sales from alcohol must close their doors, but they are permitted to remain open for take-out and delivery.

Starting Monday, restaurants can remain open but have to scale back capacity to 50%.

Rafting and tubing businesses must also close, and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must get approval from local governments.

“We want this to be as limited in duration as possible,” Abbott said. “However, we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part. Every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can.”

Michael Klein, the president of the Texas Bar and Nightclub Association, had no idea the order was announced until after he was contacted by KXAN for comment.

“I need to call you back,” he told KXAN’s Alex Caprareillo about 10 minutes after Abbott released the order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"

Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot"

Furry Friends 6-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends 6-26"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nurses Picketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Picketing"

Archery Precision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archery Precision"

Water Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Safety"

July 4 Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 Concert"

Beet Lime Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Lime Update"

Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns"

Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Dem-NPL candidate responds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dem-NPL candidate responds"

Minot PD Community Relationship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot PD Community Relationship"

New Living Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Living Facility"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Picnic to Celebrate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic to Celebrate"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

On Campus & Covid

Thumbnail for the video titled "On Campus & Covid"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss