Texas hospital calls for retired nurses, respiratory therapists to help fight COVID-19

National News

"We're short-staffed. There's no secret about that."

by: JuYeon Kim and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A Texas hospital is calling all nurses, even retired ones, to help its full-time staff in combating the coronavirus.

Staff anticipates a potential spike in cases following the Fourth of July.

“We’re short-staffed. There’s no secret about that,” said Christin Timmons, chief nursing officer at Medical Center Hospital. “Because of the current situation and growing numbers of COVID, we really are looking for individuals who are still licensed and willing to come back to work and come join our teams.”

The hospital is looking for licensed acute and critical care retired nurses, school nurses and respiratory therapists to bring some relief to the current full-time staff, Timmons said.

“The more that you take of the overtime you work, you get tired,” Timmons said. “So we want to make sure that those reinforcements are there because we have our staff and our community to protect.”

Contracts will last between 10 to 12 weeks. And while benefits will not be offered, the hospital says the pay rate will be competitive. Those hired will work under the guidance and supervision of experienced healthcare professionals.

“So oftentimes, a task nurse is there to be an extra set of hands for me. We are going to offer some training, and that’s why the buddy system is so important,” Timmons said. “We want them to come on board and be able to learn as they go. But I really do expect people to come on temporary assignment, knowing that it will be a quicker pace than what we offer to, say, a new person coming on board.”

The hospital has already reached out to furloughed and retired staff members to return. Timmons said she will take as many people as she can. Her department alone is down by 68 people.

You can sign up by heading to the hospital’s website and clicking on the link to their Human Resources page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

NDC JULY 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 14"

Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny"

WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan BusinessMini Match

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan BusinessMini Match"

Minot Roundabout Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roundabout Open"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Emergency Pay Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Pay Debate"

Rural Broadband

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Broadband"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13"

Grilling Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grilling Safety"

Food Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Safety"

Adulting Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adulting Class"

Car Thefts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Thefts"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"

Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss