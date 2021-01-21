Texas man connected to U.S. Capitol riot surrenders to federal authorities

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says Chris Grider surrendered to FBI agents in Austin, Texas on Thursday.

Grider faced a federal arrest warrant on accusations he took part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower on Friday at 11 a.m.

The warrant states that Grider released a video he took inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot. According to the warrant, Grider admitted on camera to being there when Ashli Babbitt was shot outside the Speaker’s Lobby.

Grider is accused of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

You can read read the entire arrest warrant below:

Grider-Complaint-PacketDownload

According to the arrest warrant, law enforcement agents later retrieved a driver’s license photo of Christopher Ray Grider and confirmed the individual depicted in the driver’s license matched the appearance of an individual seen in several videos taken inside the U.S. Capitol.

One video shows the man believed to be Grider standing on a marble landing near scaffolding on the southwest side of the building.

Another shows him in the rotunda, the hallway to the House of Representatives, and several other areas, before eventually arriving outside the Speaker’s Lobby where the shooting occurred.

At one point, he is seen outside the lobby, holding a black helmet in the air.

FOX44 News has reached out to Grider through his business, Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, but the voicemail box was full.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mobile Home Rate Bill

Oversen on Donation

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. John Hoeven

KX News Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Student Loan Freeze

Safe Fun Zone

Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler

Minot Boy's Swimming

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

BSC Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News