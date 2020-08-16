Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — A Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood, according to the Texas Military Department.

Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, of Mansfield died Thursday during land navigation training according to a news release on the department’s website.

The statement said foul play is not suspected and the death remains under investigation.

Moore’s death is devastating, Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general for Texas, said in the statement.

“The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore’s loved ones left behind.”

At least four Fort Hood Army soldiers have been found dead near the base since June, including Spc. Vanessa Guillen and Pvt. Gregory Morales.

Investigators have said Guillen was killed by a fellow soldier and foul play is suspected in Morales’ death.

Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas and Pvt. Mejhor Morta are both believed to have drowned in a lake.

There is no indication the deaths are related.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

High school football

Collegiate Baseball

"Save Our Kids"

Robert One Minute 8-15

Robert Suhr KX News at 6pm Forecast 8-15-20

Nedrose Football

Pickle Ball

Classic Cars in Mandan

Dacotah Speedway

Linton-HMB Football Co-Op

Northwoods League

School/Health Unit Partnership

Fuel the Fight Night at Sabre Dogs

31st Open

Umary Athletics

Friday, August 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Designer Genes/Ethan Mueller Story

Nursing Home Takes COVID Patients

Apartment Thefts

Task Force Update

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss