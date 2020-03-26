Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary, bonus to pay front-line workers during coronavirus pandemic

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Roadhouse’s CEO is giving up his salary and bonuses this year to help employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to MarketWatch, the move affects W. Kent Taylor’s pay from March 18 through Jan. 7, 2021. His base salary and bonus will instead go to front-line workers during that time.

Taylor has a base salary of $525,000 and earned total compensation of $1.3 million in 2018, according to Louisville Business First.

MarketWatch also reported that Texas Roadhouse will suspend its dividend in an effort to conserve cash during the pandemic.

In a message on the chain’s website, Taylor said Texas Roadhouse locations would remain open for To-Go and Curbside services because “restaurants play a vital role in our nation’s food supply, and we are going to help fill the gap where and how we can.”

Texas Roadhouse restaurants are also offering special family packs for order; some have turned their parking lots into drive-thrus in response to prohibitions on offering dine-in meals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26"

Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend"

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Law Enforcement Adapts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Adapts"

MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing"

Cell Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell Service"

Washington Teacher Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Teacher Parade"

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

No Gigs

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Gigs"

Internet Capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Capacity"

Jewelry Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jewelry Line"

Pursuit helps other churches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pursuit helps other churches"

Remarkable Library Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Library Director"

Young CNA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young CNA"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge