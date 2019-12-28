Texas sheriff: 2 dead, multiple shot in music video ‘ambush’

National News
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — Two people were shot and killed and multiple others were wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed” near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

After holding a media briefing in which he said two people were killed and four wounded, Gonzalez in a tweet revised the total number of gunshot victims in the Friday night shooting to eight. He said some of the wounded were being treated for “very serious injuries.”

The sheriff said authorities received a call about a drive-by shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to what Gonzalez characterized as a residential neighborhood, where a group of males had been filming a music video in an office parking lot. The shooting scene stretched several blocks, the sheriff said, and it wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting.

“There were other vehicles that were staged there and we believe they were filming some type of music video when, all of a sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believed by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot area,” Gonzalez told reporters. It’s unclear how many people opened fire.

He described the victims as Hispanic males who appeared to be in their early 20s. No suspect information was immediately available, and the sheriff requested witnesses and anyone else who might have been injured to come forward.

The location of the shooting is north of Houston.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Holiday Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Tournament"

Hoopster Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hoopster Classic"

Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Christopher Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christopher Chase"

New Zones

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zones"

Mighty Mo Coffee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mo Coffee"

Mountain Lion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mountain Lion"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19"

Girl Scout Troop gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Troop gives back"

st marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "st marys basketball"

class b basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "class b basketball"

MEDEVAC TRAINING

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDEVAC TRAINING"

Your Health First: Nootropics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Health First: Nootropics"

Magic City Investigations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Investigations"

Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

LANDSLIDE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "LANDSLIDE UPDATE"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19"

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge