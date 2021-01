US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is asking a court to stop President Joe Biden from allowing a 100-day moratorium on deportations.

The lawsuit filed Friday is one of the first against the new administration.

The moratorium after Biden revoked Trump’s mandate that made anyone in the U.S. illegally a priority for deportation.

Republican Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, claims the federal government broke an agreement to first consult with Texas before making changes to immigration enforcement.