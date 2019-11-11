‘Text neck’ injury becoming more common in kids, teens: doctors

National News

by: KRON 4

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2013, file photo, a person checks their smartphone in Glenview, Ill. A mysterious wave of texts swept America’s phones overnight Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, delivering unintelligible messages that left many people mildly confused when they woke up on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Ever feel your neck strained because you’re looking down at your phone too much?

There’s a name for that – and doctors say it’s becoming increasingly common in kids and teens.

It’s called “text neck” or if you’re looking for the more proper medical term – Anterior Head Syndrome.

According to a study published in Surgical Neurology International, the average head weighs 10 to 11 pounds, and when you move your head forward (about 30 degrees) to look down at your phone, the strain on your neck is actually 40 pounds.

At 60 degrees, you put 60 pounds on your neck.

Doctors recommend you raise your phone screen to eye level, as well as stretch to alleviate any pain.

Also, remember to sit up straight and try to maintain good posture.

Otherwise, ditch the phone and get outside and do something active.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Sanford Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Health"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Williston Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Update"

Kathryn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathryn"

Wind Farms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farms"

UMary Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Soccer"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11"

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"

Raising a Reader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising a Reader"

Love Without Fear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love Without Fear"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson"

Vet Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Blankets"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Medical Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Equipment"

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge