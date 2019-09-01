Textbook Company Merger: Good or Bad for College Students?

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON D.C.)– Two of the countries largest textbook companies say they’re merging. Mcgraw Hill and Cengage say the move will mean cheaper prices for college students.

But students and consumer advocates say the merger is bad news and argue those cheaper prices won’t last long.

North Carolina Chapel Hill senior Nick Sengstaken says, “Students shouldn’t have to choose between an A and putting food on the table.”

Sengstaken says the rising price of textbooks takes a toll on students.

He adds, “When we get into the student store we see that price the first thing we think is am I going to be able to eat am I going to be able to pay rent.”

Kaitlyn Vitez with the Public Interest Research Group explains, “Over the past four decades prices have raised three times faster than inflation so the only things that are actually more expensive are college tuition itself and health care.”

Vitez says a merger between two of the country’s biggest textbook companies could make the problem even worse.

She adds, “This is fundamentally changing the textbook market and creating a duopoly.”

CEOs at Cengage and McGraw Hill say they plan to launch a service that works like a Netflix for textbooks, giving students access to thousands of books with a single subscription.

The CEOs say, “There are barriers to education which is mostly money and we collectively have a responsibility to do our part and lower those barriers.”

But consumer advocates aren’t impressed.

Heather Joseph with the Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition says, “It would create two massive companies that control 80 percent of the textbook market, which gives students way less choice.”

Joseph worries the companies will raise prices down the road.

She explains, “We know from experience we have to take this seriously.”

Some lawmakers are also concerned. Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin says he is “skeptical” the merger is in the best interest of students.

The Department of Justice is now investigating whether the merger violates antitrust laws.

Consumer groups say the merger also raises data privacy concerns. Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is calling on the DOJ to investigate to ensure students data can not be sold or stored.

Both Cengage and McGraw Hill deny data will be compromised in any way.