The 10 most popular baby boy and girl names

What are the most popular baby names in America? Thanks to the Social Security Administration’s most recent data, we have the answer.

Here, we’ve ranked the 10 most selected boy and girl names in the U.S. in 2018. (Usually, the SSN would have released 2019 data by now — but in a statement, the administration said it would delay that release “out of respect and honor for all people and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”)

These are America’s favorite names for boys

1 Liam 2 Noah 3 William 4 James 5 Oliver 6 Benjamin 7 Elijah 8 Lucas 9 Mason 10 Logan

These are America’s favorite names for girls