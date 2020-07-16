The 10 most popular baby boy and girl names

by: CBS News

What are the most popular baby names in America? Thanks to the Social Security Administration’s most recent data, we have the answer.

Here, we’ve ranked the 10 most selected boy and girl names in the U.S. in 2018. (Usually, the SSN would have released 2019 data by now — but in a statement, the administration said it would delay that release “out of respect and honor for all people and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”)

These are America’s favorite names for boys

1Liam
2Noah
3William
4James
5Oliver
6Benjamin
7Elijah
8Lucas
9Mason
10Logan

These are America’s favorite names for girls

1Emma
2Olivia
3Ava
4Isabella
5Sophia
6Charlotte
7Mia
8Amelia
9Harper
10Evelyn

