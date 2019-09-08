The American Federation of Teachers Sues the Department of Education

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON D.C.)– The government created a loan program a decade ago. The promise: Work in public service and make 10 years of payments, and the federal government will take care of the rest. But federal data shows it isn’t working.

Biology Professor Sunshine Brosi says, “Instead of helping my grandchildren pay for their college, I’ll be paying off my own college”

The 42-year-old professor says she went into teaching for two reasons: her love for education, and a government promise to pay off her student debt after 10 years of public service.

She explains, “I grew up in poverty and I thought that teaching and education was a way to get out of poverty.”

But now, she says her financial future is in jeopardy because the Department of Education isn’t holding up their side of the deal.

Brosi adds, “It really just breaks my heart. I feel like they’ve completely given me misinformation and misdirected me.”

Randi Weingarten with the American Federation of Teachers says, “Something really stinks.”

She is suing the Department of Education over the way they are handling the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

Weingarten explains, “The department that has given people the royal run around. You call one day you can one set of information you call another you get another set of information.”

The program is supposed to pay off the debt of anyone who makes 10 years of monthly payments while working in a public service field like nursing or teaching.

But on Thursday, a federal audit revealed that over the last two years, 99 percent of all people applying for the program have been rejected.

The Department of Education says they won’t comment on the litigation, but say they are working to improve the program.

For now, Brosi feels betrayed.

She shares, “I chose to work as a public servant and to teach and I think it’s really unfortunate that this is even a conversation that we’re having because it’s devastating.”

As of May this year, education accepted roughly 600 applications out of the 54,000 requests. The vast majority were denied, accusing borrowers of not applying for the program in the first place.