The Bottle Cap Challenge: Foot flying, cap twisting moves go wildly viral

(CBS News) — The latest viral challenge has some celebrities side-kicking the caps off of water bottles. The challenge consists of placing the cap on top of a water bottle with the goal of unscrewing it with a single kick, but without moving the bottle itself.

Most of the videos are shot in slow-motion to intensify the movement and include the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge.

The viral challenge appears to have first made the rounds in the mixed martial arts world. Designer Errolson Hugh kicked things off and UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway helped it cross over into mainstream pop culture. Even Holloway’s son, 6-year-old Rush, got in on the action.

Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 28, 2019

Holloway showed off his kicking skills by posting a video of himself participating in the challenge. In the post on Twitter, Holloway then challenged singer John Mayer.

John Mayer joined in by posting a video on Instagram and mentioned Errolson Hugh was the first to complete the challenge. He then challenged actor Jason Statham, who also successfully completed the #BottleCapChallenge.

Statham then challenged “Aladdin” director Guy Ritchie, who has yet to respond.