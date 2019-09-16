The Debate Heats up in Washington Over Obama-Era Clean Water Rules

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON D.C.)– The Trump administration has made good on its promise to throw out an Obama-era regulation that protected many U.S. wetlands and streams from pollution.

The 2015 ‘Waters of the United States’ rule was opposed by developers, farmers, and manufacturers who said it hurt economic development and infringed on property rights. Environmental groups are attacking the administration for what they call the latest in a series of efforts to eliminate environmental protections.

Some lawmakers are calling on the President to rethink the move, which they say further threatens public water supplies.

Democratic US Representative Dan Kildee shares, “The President is moving in the wrong direction.”

Congressman Dan Kildee is slamming the Trump administration over its decision to roll back Obama-era clean water protections.

The Congressman from Michigan says, “The President seems willing to stand on the side of his corporate buddies and not on the side of people who rightfully deserve protection.”

Kildee’s district includes Flint, Michigan, a city where lead-contaminated drinking water poisoned thousands.

He says the rule change strips pollution protections from streams and wetlands, and will put millions more Americans’ drinking water at risk.

But Thursday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler called the Obama administration’s rules an overreach.

Wheeler explains, “When President Trump took office, he immediately set in motion a process to remove and replace regulatory burdens that were stifling American innovation and economic development.”

The EPA says it will write new rules that are more business-friendly.

Ross Eisenberg with the National Association of Manufacturers says, “Now we’re in a situation for the EPA to come up with a definition that works for us.”

Eisenberg says he hopes the new rules are simpler, but environmentalists fear the rules will lead to more water pollution.

Chad Lord with the National Parks Conservation Association says, “We will not sit idly by to protect our water.”

He adds, “Over half of our wetlands that still exist could be removed from protections.”

Lord says all water is connected and the government should do more keep pollution out.

A court challenge is expected. New rules will be released and will be open for public comment in the coming weeks.