The EPA Pitches in on Global Recycling Issue

WASHINGTON D.C.– The recycling industry is getting so big that local groups need the federal government’s help. In fact, experts say recycling has become a global issue.

That’s why the United States Environmental Protection Agency is pitching in. The agency hosted the second annual recycling summit in Washington D.C. with over 170 organizations participating.

The EPA says the U.S. produces nearly 268 million tons of municipal solid waste. About 68-million tons of that are recycled every year.

“Americans want to recycle but we need to make sure that everyone is doing it properly and that we can take full advantage of the materials and that they can go into new products,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

This is the second summit the EPA has hosted specifically about recycling. Administrator Wheeler says they are committed to getting the recycling rate up.

He adds, they’re working on tackling food waste which is adding to the size of the waste dumps and impacting the environment.