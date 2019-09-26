The five-year-old girl went to play on the swing. That’s when the coyote ran at her.

A five-year-old girl in Illinois escaped a coyote on Tuesday, and the confrontation was casptured on video.

In the images, the girl is returning from checking the mailbox and decides to play on her swing in the front yard.

Suddenly, a coyote dashes into view, at first passing the girl.

But as the girl runs away, the coyote runs after her. She turns, the coyote runs away and the girl hides behind some bushes.

Meanwhile, someone driving a lawn tractor down the street approaches and then briefly stops. The girl then goes into her home.

