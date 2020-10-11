The fly on Pence’s hair during VP debate lands on a Halloween wig

National News

by: Elizabeth Chmurak

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNation Now) — The fly that captured America’s attention during the vice presidential debate Wednesday night is now making it’s debut just in time for Halloween.

It didn’t take long for the bug that went viral during this week’s debate to get people buzzing about a new Halloween costume.

The fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head may have only hung out there for several minutes but managed to inspire tons of memes and a Halloween wig.

Apparel retailer, 3Wishes announced the release of the “Debate Fly Wig” with a price tag of $49.95. The silver-gray wig has a large fly stuck to the side of it, so all you need is a suit and tie to complete the look.

Talk about a fly costume.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Volleyball

WDA Swimming

WDA Football

State Tennis

NDHSAA Soccer

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-10-20

Call for help for victims of human trafficking

Pink badges at the Berthold Police Dept.

Robert One Minute 10-10

Class AA Football

Stockmen's Association annual convention

One-on-one with Sen. Kevin Cramer

Savanna's Act Signed

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-10-20

FNFF Class A

FNFF Class AAA & 9-Man

ERG Grant Update

Friday, October 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Rapid Tests

Vaccine Plans

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss