The Great Resignation is expected to continue into the new year.

According to Robert Half, a management consulting company, 41 percent of workers plan to look for a new job in the first half of 2022.

And more than a quarter say they would quit without having another job lined up.

Among the top reasons for the reset: More money, better benefits and perks and the ability to work remotely permanently.