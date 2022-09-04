We all love great weather, a good barbeque, and enjoying friends and family on Labor Day, right?

But do we know truly why we take the time to celebrate Labor Day?

Let’s dive back to see why before the holiday festivities begin.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.

The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being.

Before it was a federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized by labor activists and individual states.

After municipal ordinances were passed in 1885 and 1886, a movement developed to secure state legislation.

New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon was the first to pass a law recognizing Labor Day, on February 21, 1887.

In 1887, four more states including, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York, passed laws creating a Labor Day holiday.

By the end of the decade Connecticut, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania had followed suit. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday.

So tomorrow as you enjoy your extra day off work or begin to fire up the grill or even head out for a boat ride.

Remember it is all for the honor of hard workers, including yourself.