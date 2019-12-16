The Holiday Season is Also the Season of Credit Card Debt

CBS NEWS (NEW YORK, N.Y.)– The holiday shopping season is here and millions will be using plastic to buy presents. The federal government says credit card debt in the US is now over 1-trillion dollars.

We have some tips on how consumers can climb out of that debt.

“I’m in disbelief that I had this many credit cards,” shared Octavia Dozier.

Octavia dozier had 21 in fact, and all that plastic put her $20,000 in debt, with many of those card charges racked up during this time of year.

“I got caught up in the sales of stores around the holidays, shopping fanatic,” she added.

Like millions of Americans, Dozier couldn’t pay off the balance and kept accruing interest. She’s far from alone.

A survey from comparecards.com found, over the past six months, just 26 percent of people paid their credit card statement in full every time. That’s compared to 36 percent last year.

So how much does the average American have in credit card debt?

“The average American’s credit card debt is about 6 or $7,000,” said Matt Schulz with Compare Cards.

Schulz says some people are paying more than 20 percent in interest. One way to get that rate down is to pick up the phone and call your credit card company.

“We’ve done a study that showed that about 80 percent of people who ask to have their interest rate reduced on their credit card were successful, but very few people do that,” Schulz added.

Another tip: set up automatic bill payments.

“And don’t just pay the minimum payment – pay as much as you can,” Schulz explained.

Dozier sought help from the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. She slowed her spending and paid more principal. Four years later, she’s debt-free.

“I just go buy what I need now and I live simple,” she shared.

And this holiday season, she plans to keep it that way.

Schulz says it’s important to understand your credit score before applying for a card, because interest rates can change based on whether or not you have good credit.