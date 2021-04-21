The Latest: Greenhouse emissions, robocalls crackdown, Amazon hair salon

A senior White House official says President Joe Biden will pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half, by the year 2030.

The news comes as Mr. Biden is set to chat virtually with 40 world leaders Thursday, on Earth Day, in a meeting aimed at combating climate change.

The new target would double the nation’s previous commitment.

A crackdown on robocalls.

The FCC is launching a database that all voice providers will have to use. That will allow the government to track the work some companies are doing to try and stop robocalls.

And starting in September, phone companies will be required to block incoming traffic that is not listed in the database.

And Amazon is getting into the hair business.

The e-commerce giant is opening its first hair salon in London.

It’s not your traditional place for a cut. The salon will feature new technology, including a virtual tool allowing customers to experiment with different hair colors.

Right now, the salon is only open to Amazon employees. It’s set to open to the public in the coming weeks.