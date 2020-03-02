The Latest: Officials: US has 91 coronavirus cases, 2 dead

Airport employees wear masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 as they work at the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the new coronavirus outbreak:

U.S. health officials updated the nation’s count of coronavirus cases to 91 on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the count includes 45 infections among people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is one more than previously reported.

It includes people who tested positive after returning from travel to outbreak areas in other parts of the world, their close contacts and what appear to be infections from community spread — people who did not travel and did not have known contact with other infected people.

Seventeen of the U.S. cases have been hospitalized, and two have died.

Ten states have reported cases.