The Latest on the Opioid Crisis

KX NEWS (Bismarck, ND)– The latest data from the North Dakota Centers for Disease Control reported drug overdose deaths in North Dakota are down after peaking in 2016.

While this is positive, the National Institute on Drug Abuse says the change is not significant in our state.

In 2017, the Institute says there were 9.2 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people.

In the same year, North Dakota healthcare providers wrote 41.5 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons. The good news is that’s lower than the average U.S. rate of 58.7 prescriptions.

The CDC says this is an over 30 percent decrease from the peak number of prescriptions in 2010.

——————————-

NEXSTAR (Washington, D.C.)– And drug overdoses are falling across the country for the first time in three decades. That’s the good news out of the CDC after data shows a five percent drop in the number of deaths between 2017 and 2018.

New data from the CDC shows about 3500 fewer Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018 than they did in 2017. But the number is still staggering.

Last year, about 68,500 people died, down from 72,000 in 2017.

Director Jim Carroll of the Office of National Drug Control Policy says, “We can’t take our foot off the accelerator, we have to go as hard as we can. But we have to at least recognize we’re on the right direction.”

Jim Carroll is also known as the nation’s drug czar. He attributes the drop to education, drug interdiction, and treatment.

Carrol adds, “And those three efforts are finally showing results and that more Americans are being saved.”

He says one strategy that seems to be paying off, is letting local relief agencies decide how to spend their federal dollars.

Carroll explains, “We give them the money, they tell us how they’re going to spend it, what tools they’re going to use to reach out to kids 18 and under and we let them do it.”

Among the most successful states was Florida, where the number of overdose deaths dropped more than nine percent.

Republican US Senator from Florida Rick Scott says, “That’s positive news, but one death is too many.”

Senator Rick Scott says efforts continue to keep the trend going.

He adds, “We’ve got to take it seriously, that all drug abuse is a problem.”

Carroll shares, “It took us years to get here, and it’s going to take us sadly a few years to get out of it, but we’re doing all the right things.”

While the numbers show that opioid deaths and abuse are down, other drugs, like meth and cocaine, continue to be a problem.