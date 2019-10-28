The Latest on the USMCA

National News

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C.– One Republican U.S. Senator says the House needs to get busy and pass the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

The USMCA is the new trade agreement that would replace NAFTA. Senator Roy Blunt says Speaker Nancy Pelosi is running out of excuses and needs to bring the deal across the finish line, but she says it’s not ready.

Senator Blunt says it’s a clear win for the country: opening markets and creating thousands of farming and manufacturing jobs.

For weeks now Speaker Pelosi has insisted the deal is inching closer to the finish line. She says she’s still working to ensure the deal is enforceable. But pressure is mounting on Capitol Hill from both sides of the aisle.

This week, Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne called on House members to put party politics aside.

“Our farmers have been through enough,” she explained. “We must answer their call and get this deal done right and without unnecessary delay.”

Senator Roy Blunt added, “We need to do it sooner than later, it’s been a year since the three countries agreed.”

Senator Blunt says if the Speaker doesn’t call a vote before the end of the year, the entire deal could be placed on hold until after the 2020 election.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Women Vets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women Vets"

USMCA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Update"

Phone Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Class"

Transgender Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transgender Story"

9-Man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-Man Football"

Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Football"

Severe Meningitis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Meningitis"

Removing Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Removing Hay Bales"

Help for Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Flood"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19"

New Town Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Halloween"

Ward County Farm Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Farm Meeting"

College FAFSA 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "College FAFSA 2"

Halloween House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween House"

Day of the Deployed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of the Deployed"

Umary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Umary Hockey"

High School Football 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football 10.25.19"

High School Volleyball 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.25.19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge