The Latest on the USMCA

WASHINGTON D.C.– One Republican U.S. Senator says the House needs to get busy and pass the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

The USMCA is the new trade agreement that would replace NAFTA. Senator Roy Blunt says Speaker Nancy Pelosi is running out of excuses and needs to bring the deal across the finish line, but she says it’s not ready.

Senator Blunt says it’s a clear win for the country: opening markets and creating thousands of farming and manufacturing jobs.

For weeks now Speaker Pelosi has insisted the deal is inching closer to the finish line. She says she’s still working to ensure the deal is enforceable. But pressure is mounting on Capitol Hill from both sides of the aisle.

This week, Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne called on House members to put party politics aside.

“Our farmers have been through enough,” she explained. “We must answer their call and get this deal done right and without unnecessary delay.”

Senator Roy Blunt added, “We need to do it sooner than later, it’s been a year since the three countries agreed.”

Senator Blunt says if the Speaker doesn’t call a vote before the end of the year, the entire deal could be placed on hold until after the 2020 election.