The Latest: Postage up, airline refunds and a meat supplier cybersecurity attack

Get ready to pay more for your postage this summer.

The USPS says it plans to raise the rate of postage for letters, postcards and other services. Stamp prices will increase to 58 cents.

And overall the agency says mail prices will rise about 7 percent.

Airline refunds soared in 2020, but customer complaints also shot up.

According to Airlines for America, 11 U.S. air carriers returned nearly $13 billion in cash to customers last year.

But travelers have filed more than 107,000 complaints since the pandemic began, and the vast majority are about refunds.

Consumer advocates say airlines owe at least another $10 billion to customers.

The world’s largest meat supplier was hit with a cybersecurity attack.

JBS, which processes beef, pork and other prepared foods in the U.S., suspended all affected systems and notified authorities.

The company says resolution of the incident will take time and may delay certain transactions with consumers and suppliers.

Last month, Colonial pipeline was hit with a cyberattack that caused panic buying, triggering a fuel shortage.