The Latest: Chappelle praised for his passion for music

National News
Posted: / Updated:
Dave Chappelle

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle speaks at the press conference for “A Star Is Born” on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Chappelle is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Dave Chappelle receiving the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy (all times local):

10 p.m.

Musician John Legend paid tribute to Dave Chappelle’s passion for music and determination to use his influence to spotlight different artists. Chappelle’s show, during its short 2 season run, featured unique performances by a host of hip hop and soul artists. At the height of his fame, Chappelle organized “Dave Chappelle’s Block Party”_a movie built around an all-star concert featuring Legend, the Roots and a reunion of The Fugees.

“He’s a gifted curator who blends different worlds seamlessly,” Legend said. “That’s why you see so many musicians coming to this stage to pay tribute.”

Chappelle was accepting his Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in American comedy at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

9:00 p.m.

Hometown boy Dave Chappelle is crediting his formative years in Washington DC with helping home his comedic spirit and artistic bravery. Chappelle grew up outside Washington in Silver Spring, Maryland and attended Washington’s Duke Ellington High School for the performing arts.

“Going there was one of the great privileges of my life,” he said on the red carpet as he headed in to accept his Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in American comedy. “DC in the 80s was turbulent and I met a bunch of young black artists who taught me it was ok to be different. It was ok to be weird.”

Rapper and actor Common paid tribute to Chappelle’s bravery and sociological influence.

“He’s a beacon for a lot of different progressive thought,” he said as he entered the Kennedy Center Sunday night. “He’s always been a leader in thought and culture. He says provocative things and I respect that. He brings uncomfortable things up and now we have to discuss it. I think he’s one of the greatest, not just entertainers but the greatest minds we have in this day and age.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Stanley Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Elementary"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pardons"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge