Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

The Latest: Tucson voters reject sanctuary city measure

National News
Posted: / Updated:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on elections in Tucson, Arizona (all times local):

10:46 p.m.

Voters in Tucson have rejected an initiative making it Arizona’s only sanctuary city.

The decision on Tuesday in one of Arizona’s most liberal cities is a relief for the Democrats who control city government. They worried the initiative would jeopardize millions of dollars in state and federal funding and put public safety at risk.

The initiative was proposed by a group of activists motivated by the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants and Arizona’s tough laws cracking down on people living in the country illegally. A law known as SB1070 drew international attention, boycotts and protests when it was passed in 2010.

The supporters had hoped to aggressively limit the impact of SB1070 and send a message that immigrants in Tucson are safe and protected.

9:55 p.m.

Tucson voters have elected their first Latina mayor.

Democrat Regina Romero was overwhelmingly elected Tuesday to lead Arizona’s second-largest city.

She’ll be the first woman to lead Tucson and the first Hispanic since 1875, nearly four decades before Arizona became a state.

Romero was raised by migrant farmworkers in southwestern Arizona. She was elected to the city council in 2007 and is the director of Latino engagement for an environmental group.

She defeated independent Ed Ackerley and Mike Cease of the Green Party in one of Arizona’s most Democratic cities. Her victory was widely expected after she beat former state lawmaker Steve Farley in the Democratic primary.

___

8:15 p.m.

An initiative making Tucson Arizona’s only sanctuary city appears headed for defeat.

Early ballots Tuesday showed voters were rejecting the initiative by more than a 2 to 1 margin.

A defeat would be a relief for the Democrats who control city government in one of Arizona’s most liberal cities. They worry the initiative would jeopardize millions of dollars in state and federal funding and put public safety at risk.

The initiative was proposed by a group of activists motivated by the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants and Arizona’s tough laws cracking down on people living in the country illegally.

___

12 a.m.

Tucson voters are deciding whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona’s only sanctuary city.

The measure known as Proposition 205 is on the ballot Tuesday in Arizona’s second most populous city.

Supporters say a victory would send the message to immigrants that they’re valued and protected.

It comes amid fierce anger on the left at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The measure aims to put new restrictions on when police can inquire about immigration status or cooperate with federal law enforcement.

The Democratic City Council strongly opposes the sanctuary initiative. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild says the city already has strong protections for immigrants. He worries it would endanger state and federal funding.

Both sides say the measure is likely to end up in court if it’s approved.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge