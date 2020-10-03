The Latest: Wisconsin senator confirms coronavirus infection

National News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) — The Latest on coronavirus infections hitting President Donald Trump and others in his circle (all times local):

10 a.m.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson’s office announced the diagnosis in a statement Saturday morning. He’s the third Republican senator to report a positive test this week, following Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. Johnson’s announcement is adding to the swirl of tension in Washington since President Donald Trump announced his positive test Friday.

Johnson, a second-term Republican, had reported exposure last month to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and quarantined for 14 days without developing symptoms. Johnson said he tested negative twice during that time. He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and said he was exposed soon after that to someone who tested positive. Johnson said he was tested Friday afternoon after learning of the exposure, and tested positive.

Johnson said he feels healthy and doesn’t have symptoms, but will isolate until cleared by his doctor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNFF Class A 10-2

Friday Night Football Frenzy - AAA, AA, 9-Man

Friday, October 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Jewelry Store

Mandan Businesses

Flu & Covid Numbers

Mask Guidelines Follow

End of the Rope

Counseling Group

Rugby Liquor Store

Landowners & Landfill dispute

Save Our Children Walk

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-2

Pandemic Smart Money

High Third

Sign Language

Cramer discusses President Trump's positive covid-19 test result

Friday's Forecast: A few showers with slightly warmer temperatures

Raising North Dakota: Staying positive and supporting our teachers

wishes paused for Make-A-Wish

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss