The Latest: Women in Trucking Act, diamond rush bust, NASA sun stamps

A group of lawmakers has introduced the Promoting Women in Trucking Workforce Act, which aims to support women entering the industry.

According to the Women in Trucking Association, women make up just 10 percent of the nation’s truck drivers.

The bill directs the administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to establish a Women of Trucking Advisory Board.

It would then identify trends that discourage women from trying to enter the industry and promote organizations that provide training and mentorship programs.

The United States Postal Service has recently released a new set of stamps that are out of this world.

The new sun stamps celebrate NASA’s decade-long observation of the sun.

Each stamp shows a different angle from the sun as seen from NASA’s: Solar Dynamics Observatory.

NASA first launched its sun missions in 2010. Since then, scientists have gathered a better understanding of solar activity and how it impacts our entire solar system.

And, a diamond rush turns out to be a bust.

After a shepherd found a clear stone in a field earlier this month, thousands of people flocked to a rural village in South Africa — armed with picks and shovels.

The fortune seekers found numerous unidentified stones, but officials now say tests show they were not diamonds.

The stones turned out to be much less valuable: quartz crystals.