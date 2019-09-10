The man who tried to kill Pres. Reagan wants to work in the music industry.

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. The last man to shoot an American president now spends most of the year in a house overlooking the 13th hole of a golf course in a gated community. He takes long walks along tree-lined paths, plays guitar and paints, grabs fast food at Wendys. He drives around town in a silver Toyota Avalon, a car that wouldnt attract a second glance. Often, as if to avoid detection, he puts on a hat or visor before going out. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan is interested in getting a job in the music industry, possibly in California.

That’s what a lawyer for 64-year-old John Hinckley Jr. told a judge at a court hearing Tuesday in Washington. But a prosecutor said that would give the government “great pause.”

Hinckley spent decades living at a psychiatric hospital in Washington after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in Reagan’s 1981 shooting. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman has gradually allowed him more freedom and in 2016 allowed him to begin living full time at his mother’s Virginia home.

Hinckley currently lives under a set of conditions including regular visits with mental health professionals, but Friedman said Tuesday he believes some of those conditions can be loosened.

