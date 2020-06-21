The perfect gift for Father’s Day is just a phone call away

National News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

SPOKANE (WLNS) – As we celebrate our dad’s on June 21st, 2020, take a moment to learn some fun facts about this special day.

Sonora Dodd of Spokane, Washington thought of Father’s Day more than a century ago. Dodd wanted to honor her father, William Smart, a widowed Civil War veteran who was left to raise his six children on a farm.

The first Father’s Day celebration in the United States was on June 19th, 1910.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon made it permanent by signing the date into law.

There are an estimated 72 million fathers across the nation with 29 million of those fathers also being grandfathers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2014 Survey of Income and Program Participation.

If you are wondering how to honor the special men in our lives, take a tip from Comedian and dad Jim Gaffigan:

jim-gaffigan-and-kids-1280.jpg
Jim Gaffigan on what dads really want.  CBS NEWS

Did you know that the number one gift dads want on Father’s Day is a phone call from their children?  That’s right. Not a tie, not a book, not a bottle of booze, not barbeque equipment. Not even one of those ugly, impersonal World’s Best Dad coffee mugs (which, by the way, no dad wants).

Forty-seven percent of all dads just want a phone call from their children. You know what? That makes sense. That’s all I want.

You see, if I got a phone call from children … I guess I should explain. I’ve spent the last three months with my children, and only my children.  That’s 101 days of “quality time” with my kids (and only my kids). But who’s keeping track of time?

If you’re playing at home, that’s over 2,400 hours of just them and me.

But if they called me on Father’s Day, that would mean they wouldn’t be around me.  I wouldn’t be able to hear them scream and complain.

And if they called me, I would know they were calling and I would let the call go to voicemail. Then I would text: “Sorry, I can’t talk right now, call you in 5 minutes.”  But I’d never call.

That would be the best Father’s Day ever.

I’m kidding, kind of.

Happy Father’s Day everyone! Call your Dad! Especially if you live with him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

BLM March Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM March Fargo"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20"

75 years of marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "75 years of marriage"

Williston Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Theater"

Monday "Kruze"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday "Kruze""

Rolette Immunizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Immunizations"

Free trip to the zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free trip to the zoo"

COVID-19 Update 6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-20"

Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Sticks Baseball"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Juneteenth in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth in Minot"

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Hairdresser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hairdresser"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss