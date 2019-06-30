The President Aims to Break Down Barriers to Affordable Housing

NEXSTAR (D.C.) — This week President Trump signed an executive order aimed at removing barriers to affordable housing.

Supporters say the goal is to remove red tape in order to build more affordable housing. But, as our DC Bureau reports, opponents say it’s an attempt to distract from current policies hurting low-income families and achieve large-scale deregulation.

President Trump says his new executive order will help people meet the American dream of homeownership.

He adds, “…to begin a bold new initiative to bring down the cost of housing for American families”

The order directs agencies including the Department of Housing and Urban Development to take part in the “White House Council on Eliminating Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Housing”.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson tells us, the group will examine permitting, environmental and historic preservation regulations, as well as other factors that prevent developers from building more affordable homes.

Carson shares, “The real problem, is the zoning restrictions, the various other types of regulatory barriers which increase the cost of a single family construct by 25 to 27 percent.”

Carson tells us federal leaders will work with state and local leaders to identify ways to reduce construction costs and increase the development of affordable homes. But opponents worry the administration’s plan could hurt families by removing rules that protect fair housing.

In a statement, the National Low-Income Housing Coalition called the executive order “an attempt to achieve large-scale deregulations”.

The organization also raised concerns about efforts to slash HUD’s budget and eliminate zoning rules that help low-income families.

Under the order, the Housing Council will track the effect of current regulations and make recommendations for improvements.

Affordable Housing is available in North Dakota through the HUD Section 8 Program.

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency says they ensure decent and affordable rental housing for anyone who is low-income, elderly or disabled.

Tenants are typically required to pay 30 percent of their monthly income in rent.

The apartment must be the household’s only residence, and criminal background checks are mandatory. Applications need to be made directly to property managers.

These rental units are located in communities across the state.

Click here for more information and for a full list of qualifications.