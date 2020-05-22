Coronavirus
The presidents’ heads are back: Mount Rushmore opens Saturday

FILE – This March 22, 2019 file photo shows Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.D. A Nebraska woman has been fined $1,000 for climbing the memorial. Authorities say Alexandria Incontro scaled the massive granite sculpture Friday, July 12, 2019 with bare feet and no rope, making it to about 15 feet (4.5 meters) from the top. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) — Mount Rushmore is opening sooner than expected.

The national memorial and its facilities and restaurants will be opening Saturday, about three weeks earlier than previously planned.

The National Park Service’s website says the grounds will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The parking garage is open and parking is free until further notice.

The Nature Trail and the Presidential Trail will be open to the base of the mountain, and the Sculptor’s Studio will be open.

But, the park service says the information center and gift shop are closed and all educational and interpretive programs are suspended.

