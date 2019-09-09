The President’s Tariffs on Chinese Goods Could Impact Christmas Shopping This Year

WDAY (FARGO, N.D.)– The continuing trade war with China could put a damper on holiday shopping this year.

A few weeks ago, President Trump delayed tariffs on $300-billion worth of Chinese imports.

The tariffs went into effect on September 1st and will last until December 15th. The items affected include children’s toys, and many shoppers are worried it will cause price hikes, and impact holiday shopping.

Big retailers like Walmart have already stocked up on inventory, because of the uncertainty of how everything will work out. We spoke to a local toy store manager who tells us, people have already started their holiday shopping.

Toy Store Assistant Manager Kyle Hagler says, “Whether they’re bringing their kids in and kind of seeing what items they gravitate towards, and kind of getting that noted down, or even just kind of getting ideas what to get for what’s coming.”

Coresight Research asked more than 1,700 people how they would react to price hikes: 400 said they would buy fewer items, 400 would switch to a cheaper product, and 1,200 would stick to their budget.